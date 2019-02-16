Braves' Ronald Acuna: Wants to remain at leadoff
Acuna said Saturday that he wants to remain in the leadoff spot this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna led off the Braves' first game after the All-Star break last year and remained in that spot for each of his appearances the rest of the season. Recent reports suggested that manager Brian Snitker intended to use Acuna as the team's cleanup hitter going forward, but Snitker hinted Saturday that the young phenom could get his wish. His place in the batting order will have an effect on his runs, RBI and stolen-base opportunities. Hitting leadoff seems slightly preferable for fantasy purposes as it would come with a handful of more plate appearances overall and likely more steals.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could be cleanup man to begin 2019•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Spot in order undetermined•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives rare rest•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Steals 15th base in win over Phillies•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Four hits in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes deep, swipes base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst