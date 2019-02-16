Acuna said Saturday that he wants to remain in the leadoff spot this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna led off the Braves' first game after the All-Star break last year and remained in that spot for each of his appearances the rest of the season. Recent reports suggested that manager Brian Snitker intended to use Acuna as the team's cleanup hitter going forward, but Snitker hinted Saturday that the young phenom could get his wish. His place in the batting order will have an effect on his runs, RBI and stolen-base opportunities. Hitting leadoff seems slightly preferable for fantasy purposes as it would come with a handful of more plate appearances overall and likely more steals.