Acuna (wrist) will miss the three-game series in Miami this weekend but won't be placed on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old will end up missing at least five games due to a sore left wrist, but the team hopes he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup after resting for a few days. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Wednesday's MRI came back clean, and revealed Acuna only dealing with some irritation. Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall should continue to see more consistent starts in the outfield for the Braves in the meantime.