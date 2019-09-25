Acuna (hip) has been shut down for the remainder of the regular season, though he's expected to be ready for the NLDS, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves are playing it safe with Acuna, who exited Tuesday's game against the Royals with right hip tightness and was eventually diagnosed with a groin strain, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. While he'll continue to hit and throw over the next week, he won't appear in any more regular season games, ending his quest for a 40-40 season at 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. The expectation is that the 21-year-old will be good to go for Game 1 of the NLDS.