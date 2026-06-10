Braves' Rowdy Tellez: Back in big leagues with Atlanta

Atlanta selected Tellez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Atlanta placed star outfielder Ronald Acuna (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list to clear room on the active roster for Tellez, an eight-year big-league veteran who will reach the majors for the first time in 2026. Though the 31-year-old Tellez showed during his time at Gwinnett that he can still hit for power (.483 slugging percentage) and get on base at a steady clip (14.7 percent), he likely won't have a path to regular playing time while he's up with Atlanta. Unless Atlanta shows a willingness to use Dominic Smith in the corner outfield while Acuna is on the shelf, Tellez will likely be limited to a pinch-hitting role while Smith and Matt Olson are ahead of him on the depth chart at designated hitter and first base, respectively.