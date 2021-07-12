The Braves have selected Cusick with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Cusick, a 6-foot-6 righty, has big-league stuff, but is unlikely to make it as a starter in pro ball. He starts with a slow wind up and then really accelerates through as he delivers, which can mess with a hitter's timing, but it also leads to repeatability issues with his delivery. Cusick's 10.5 percent walk rate this season for Wake Forest is a pretty big red flag. His mid-90s fastball has touched triple digits, and his breaking ball is good enough that he could have a bright future in a big-league bullpen if the command and changeup don't improve significantly.