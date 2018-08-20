Flaherty was designated for assignment prior to Monday's game against Pittsburgh.

Flaherty was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Bryse Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Monday's start. Dating back to the beginning of June, Flaherty has gone just 3-for-40 while serving in a minimized role. He will now take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll end up next.

