Flaherty will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Nationals.

With six starts in as many games this season, Flaherty has clearly emerged as the preferred option at the hot corner over Charlie Culberson, but both players will serve as utility infielders before long. Johan Camargo (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Florida this week and could return from the disabled list in the coming days, at which point he would likely assume an everyday role at third base for the big club. Flaherty has at least been a quality replacement while Camargo has been on the shelf, going 9-for-19 (.474 average) with five runs and an RBI through the Braves' first five contests.