Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Expected to start against righties
Flaherty will likely draw starts against right-handed pitching, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty hasn't been in the lineup since Jose Bautista was added to the major-league roster, but that is likely due to the Braves facing southpaws in five of the six games since Bautista's addition. It is believed Atlanta will implement a platoon situation, with Flaherty being penciled in primarily against right-handed pitching. The 31-year-old will start Friday and bat eighth against righty Dan Straily, and he will likely start again Sunday when the Braves face the right-handed Jose Urena. Flaherty has a .321 average and a .872 OPS in 81 at-bats against right-handed pitching in 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Not starting Saturday•
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: On base three times Friday•
-
Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Knocks in four against Phillies•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...