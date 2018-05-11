Flaherty will likely draw starts against right-handed pitching, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty hasn't been in the lineup since Jose Bautista was added to the major-league roster, but that is likely due to the Braves facing southpaws in five of the six games since Bautista's addition. It is believed Atlanta will implement a platoon situation, with Flaherty being penciled in primarily against right-handed pitching. The 31-year-old will start Friday and bat eighth against righty Dan Straily, and he will likely start again Sunday when the Braves face the right-handed Jose Urena. Flaherty has a .321 average and a .872 OPS in 81 at-bats against right-handed pitching in 2018.