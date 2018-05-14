Flaherty is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

As expected, Flaherty will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Cubs with a left-hander (Jose Quintana) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Jose Bautista will take over at third base and bat seventh in his stead. Look for Flaherty, who is hitting .309/.404/.426 through 109 plate appearances this season, to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday with right-hander Yu Darvish (illness) expected to start.