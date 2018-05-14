Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Heads to bench against lefty
Flaherty is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
As expected, Flaherty will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Cubs with a left-hander (Jose Quintana) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Jose Bautista will take over at third base and bat seventh in his stead. Look for Flaherty, who is hitting .309/.404/.426 through 109 plate appearances this season, to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday with right-hander Yu Darvish (illness) expected to start.
