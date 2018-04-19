Flaherty homered and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 game Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Flaherty hadn't mustered an extra-base hit since April 4 against Washington, an eight-game stretch. But he found his power in a big way Wednesday, as his three-run home run gave Atlanta a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Flaherty is enjoying a brilliant .365/.450/.500 batting line thus far and is making a great case for full-time at-bats at third base.