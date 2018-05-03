Flaherty is out of the lineup against the Mets on Thursday.

With southpaw Jason Vargas on the mound for New York, Flaherty will receive a standard day off in favor of Charlie Culberson. Flaherty has continued to find his way on base after a hot start to the season, as he's now slashing .310/.406/.437 with two home runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories