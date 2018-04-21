Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Not starting Saturday
Flaherty is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Flaherty had been the primary third baseman while Johan Camargo was on the disabled list. His bat has been so hot (.362/.464/.500 through 69 plate appearances) that he remained the starter for the first three games after Camargo returned. Camargo will start at third base on Saturday. Flaherty has never performed anywhere near this level in his seven-year major-league career, as his career line stands at .223/.294/.362, so it's unclear how much longer he'll be able to hold down a regular spot in the lineup.
