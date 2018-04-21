Braves' Ryan Flaherty: On base three times Friday
Flaherty went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
The veteran utility player's hot streak continues to keep Johan Camargo on the bench, as Flaherty now has a ridiculous .362/.464/.500 slash line through 69 plate appearances. Perhaps the most surprising thing about the 31-year-old's production has been his willingness to run -- Flaherty's three steals are already a new personal best in the majors, and account for one-third of his career total. His .444 BABIP and career .655 OPS are obvious signs that major regression is ahead, but that shouldn't stop fantasy GMs from wringing every ounce of value out of Flaherty while he has some.
