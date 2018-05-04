Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Out of Friday's lineup
Flaherty is not in the lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Flaherty will remain on the bench for Friday's series opener while the recently promoted Jose Bautista gets the start at third base. It appears as though Bautista will takeover the role of primary third baseman, which will force Flaherty into a reserve role moving forward. If that becomes the case, Flaherty will likely pick up a few starts against right-handers every now and then, but his fantasy impact will take an obvious hit.
