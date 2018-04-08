Flaherty is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Flaherty has been the Braves' everyday third baseman in Johan Camargo's (oblique) absence, but he'll receive his first day off this season against lefty Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Charlie Culberson will take over at third base, batting seventh.

