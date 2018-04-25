Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Out of lineup Wednesday
Flaherty is not in the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday.
Flaherty will get a chance to clear his head after going 0-for-9 with five strikeouts during the past two games. Johan Camargo will start at third base and bat fifth in the order in his absence. Over 20 games this season, Flaherty is hitting .313/.418/.433 with eight RBI and three stolen bases.
