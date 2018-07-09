Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Remains stuck on bench
Flaherty went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.
The veteran utility man hasn't started a game since June 23, and Flaherty's primary use to the Braves these days is as a bat off the bench. The emergence of Johan Camargo as the starting third baseman, as well as Charlie Culberson's solid numbers in left field, have cut off Flaherty's avenues to even semi-consistent playing time, and his .250/.331/.338 slash line on the season doesn't make a strong case to change that.
