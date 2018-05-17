Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Returns to bench against lefty
Flaherty is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Flaherty will again head to the bench with left-hander Jon Lester taking the mound for the Cubs on Thursday. Jose Bautista will start at third and bat seventh for the Braves in the series finale.
