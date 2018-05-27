Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Role on the decline
Flaherty is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
As of mid-May, Flaherty had been seeing regular action at third base as part of a platoon with Jose Bautista, but the recent return of Dansby Swanson from the disabled list has allowed Johan Camargo to shift over to the hot corner on an everyday basis. Bautista has since been released, so Flaherty appears poised to serve as the Braves' top utility man, a role that will probably only afford him a start or two per week.
