Flaherty agreed to a major-league deal with the Braves on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Flaherty has found a new home just three days after being granted his release from Philadelphia. The 31-year-old hit just .211 in his 43 plate appearances with the Orioles last season but has the ability to play nearly every position on the field. He'll likely be utilized in a true super-utility bench role with his new club.