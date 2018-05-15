Flaherty is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Since Jose Bautista was promoted on May 4, he had started started against every lefty, while Flaherty got the start against all but one righty. Tuesday's game comes against the right-handed Yu Darvish, which may be a sign that Bautista is beginning to carve out a bigger role, though he's still hitting just .172.

