Flaherty is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Flaherty will retreat to the bench after going 3-for-5 during Friday's victory. The 31-year-old remains hot at the plate, as he's now slashing .366/.458/.463 with four doubles and three RBI in 12 appearances this season. In his place, Charlie Culberson draws a start at third base.

