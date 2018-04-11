Flaherty is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

After getting off to a blistering start over the Braves' first eight games with a 12-for-29 showing at the dish, Flaherty's bat is finally starting to cool down. Following a back-to-back 0-for-3 performances in the first two games of the series, Flaherty will be rested on getaway day, despite a right-handed pitcher (A.J. Cole) twirling for the Nationals. Charlie Culberson will pick up the start at the hot corner in Flaherty's stead.