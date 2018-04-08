Braves' Ryan Flaherty: Tallies two more hits in loss
Flaherty collected two hits, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.
The veteran's RBI came at a crucial point for Atlanta, as he tied the game in the ninth inning against closer Wade Davis. Flaherty is playing well in his starting stint, as he is now 12-for-29 (.414) with three RBI. With Johan Camargo (oblique) expected to stay on his rehab assignment until next weekend, Flaherty will get his fair share of chances to continue his strong start at the dish.
