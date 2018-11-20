Braves' Ryan LaMarre: Inks MiLB deal with Atlanta
LaMarre agreed to a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
LaMarre began last season with the Twins, but finished the season with the White Sox after being designated for assignment and subsequently claimed during the summer. Between the two teams, he slashed .279/.322/.382 with two home runs and 18 RBI across 180 plate appearances. The 29-year-old has little major-league success outside of that, however, so he figures to be more of an organizational depth piece for the Braves as things stand now.
