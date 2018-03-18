Schimpf was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Schimpf was dealt to the Braves earlier this month after being designated for assignment by the Rays. He made eight spring training appearances with his new club over the past two weeks, but went 0-for-16 with 11 strikeouts at the plate. He'll begin the season in the minor leagues and will likely require an injury at the major-league level to work his way back up to the bigs in the early going.