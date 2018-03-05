Braves' Ryan Schimpf: Traded to Braves
Schimpf has been traded to Atlanta for a player to be named later or cash considerations Monday.
Schimpf had been designated for assignment by the Rays to make room for Carlos Gomez. The 29-year-old infielder hit just .158/.284/.424 in 197 plate appearances for the Padres last season, though he did manage to slug 14 home runs. His extreme fly ball approach could make him a cheap power source if given regular playing time, but it comes with a brutal batting average (.195 in 527 career plate appearances) which all but kills his fantasy value in most formats and makes regular at-bats unlikely.
