Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Braves
RotoWire Staff
Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Saturday.
Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018.
