Freeman (shoulder) starts a minor-league rehab assignment at Low-A Rome on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Freeman landed on the disabled list in late July with left shoulder inflammation and should only require an outing or two in the minors. The veteran left-hander has struggled this season with a 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB over 39.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories