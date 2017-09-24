Braves' Sam Freeman: Excels with new team
Freeman has a 2.70 ERA with 56 strikeouts across 56.2 innings this season with the Braves.
Freeman has not allowed a run in his last five appearances, and he's earned an incredible 1.11 ERA over the course of his last 27 games. After only appearing seven times for Milwaukee in 2016, he's found success with the Braves, recording 12 holds in 55 games. The 30-year-old is one of the better options out of the bullpen, and should be used in medium to high-leverage situations during the final games of the season.
