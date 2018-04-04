Freeman was credited with a hold after striking out the lone batter he faced in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

With Ryan Zimmerman at the dish with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Freeman was called upon from the bullpen to clean up the mess created by Mike Foltynewicz and Peter Moylan. Despite having been used the previous two days, Freeman showed no signs of fatigue, battling Zimmerman to a 3-2 count before getting a called strike three to end the threat. With the Braves off the schedule Thursday, Freeman will pick up some rest and should be ready to handle high-leverage work during the team's three-game series in Colorado over the weekend.