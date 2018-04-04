Braves' Sam Freeman: Notches first hold of 2018
Freeman was credited with a hold after striking out the lone batter he faced in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.
With Ryan Zimmerman at the dish with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Freeman was called upon from the bullpen to clean up the mess created by Mike Foltynewicz and Peter Moylan. Despite having been used the previous two days, Freeman showed no signs of fatigue, battling Zimmerman to a 3-2 count before getting a called strike three to end the threat. With the Braves off the schedule Thursday, Freeman will pick up some rest and should be ready to handle high-leverage work during the team's three-game series in Colorado over the weekend.
More News
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Re-ups with Braves, avoids arbitration•
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Excels with new team•
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Struggling since start of June•
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Struggles after hot start•
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Pitching well in low-stress role•
-
Braves' Sam Freeman: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...