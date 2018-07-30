Braves' Sam Freeman: Put on DL
Freeman was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation retroactive to Sunday.
It's unclear as to when Freeman suffered the injury, though he looked shaky during both appearances against the Dodgers in Atlanta's most recent series. He will be eligible to return from the shelf Aug. 8 in Washington. In a corresponding move, Brad Brach was added to the Braves active roster after being acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Sunday.
