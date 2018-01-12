Braves' Sam Freeman: Re-ups with Braves, avoids arbitration
Freeman and the Braves avoided arbitration by agreeing on a one-year, $1.075 million contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Freeman will return to the Atlanta in 2018 after compiling a respectable 2.55 ERA and 59 strikeouts across 60 innings of relief last season. The 30-year-old groundball pitcher should reprise his role in the Braves' bullpen next season, though given his middle-relief role and high propensity to issue walks, he doesn't figure to hold much fantasy value.
