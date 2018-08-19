The Braves reinstated Freeman (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Freeman wrapped up a three-game minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen and should settle back into a middle-relief role for the big club. The lefty, who had been sidelined since late July with shoulder inflammation, maintains a 5.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 49 appearances for the Braves this season.

