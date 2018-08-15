Braves' Sam Freeman: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Freeman (shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett and tossed a scoreless inning Tuesday in his appearance against Louisville. He worked around a hit and walk and struck out a batter while capturing the win in relief.
It was the second minor-league appearance for Freeman, who has been on the disabled list since July 30 with left shoulder inflammation. Assuming he endures no setbacks in his subsequent outings at Triple-A, Freeman looks like a good bet to rejoin the Braves before the end of August. Over 49 appearances out of the big-league bullpen this season, Freeman has posted a 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB.
