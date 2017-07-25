Freeman has a 3.78 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 33.1 innings this season.

The 30-year-old's season numbers aren't yet terrible, but it's a far cry from his hot start to the season. Freeman has a 5.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 20.1 innings since the start of June, and has likely pitched himself out of high-leverage work.