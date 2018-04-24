Braves' Sam Freeman: Will have workload scaled back
Freeman will have his usage scaled back after pitching in 14 of the Braves' first 21 games this season, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
He's only thrown 9.2 innings in those appearances, filling the role of lefty specialist, but fatigue is still beginning to show -- Freeman's been charged with six runs (five earned) in just one-third of an inning over his last two games including a rough outing Monday, and his 8:10 K:BB on the season is very poor. The Braves do have other southpaw relievers available, namely A.J. Minter and Jesse Biddle, so expect Freeman to get some time to rest and recover before manager Brian Snitker calls his name again.
