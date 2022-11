Hilliard was traded from Colorado to Atlanta in exchange for Dylan Spain on Sunday.

Hilliard appeared in 70 major-league games in 2022 but slashed just .184/.280/.264 with two homers, 26 runs, 14 RBI and five steals before spending the final month of the year in the minors. He'll have to compete for a big-league roster spot during spring training in 2023, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him have to settle for a role at Triple-A Gwinnett.