Braves' Sam Hilliard: Sitting versus lefty
Hilliard isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
With the left-handed David Peterson set to start on the mound Friday for New York, Hilliard will retreat to the bench. Kevin Pillar will take over in left field and bat eighth.
