Kazmir (jaw) will follow Julio Teheran on the mound in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Kazmir was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday with a jaw contusion. The injury is apparently not a serious one as he is already back on the hill. The veteran lefty is battling Anibal Sanchez, Matt Wisler, Lucas Sims, and Aaron Blair for the final spot in the Braves' rotation.