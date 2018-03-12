Braves' Scott Kazmir: Could be favorite for fifth starter spot
Kazmir may be the Braves' top option to fill the fifth starter role until Luiz Gohara (ankle) is back on the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The journeyman lefty is battling Matt Wisler for the job, but Wisler's poor outing against the Tigers on Sunday may have pushed Kazmir into the lead. Kazmir's had his own struggles this spring, though, posting a 3:4 K:BB through his first six innings and having trouble finding the usual velocity on his fastball, and even if he does break camp in the rotation it will be purely a short-term assignment. Consider the 34-year-old nothing more than an endgame lottery ticket in NL-only formats.
