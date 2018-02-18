Braves manager Brian Snitker said Kazmir (hip) threw a side session Friday and will be on a normal throwing program during spring training, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Because [Kazmir] didn't pitch [in 2017] he'll probably be one of the latter ones that we see in the [Grapefruit League] games. But he's throwing in a normal program right now."

Shipped to the Braves earlier this offseason in a salary dump, Kazmir is a member of his fourth organization in three years since signing a three-year, $48 million contract in December 2015. Though the 34-year-old was a decent innings eater for the Dodgers in his last full season in 2016, supplying a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP while striking out 134 batters over 136.1 frames, the Braves aren't viewing the veteran lefty as anything more as a deep insurance option for the rotation with Julio Teheran, Brandon McCarthy and Mike Foltynewicz guaranteed starting roles and a cadre of young pitchers competing to fill the final two spots. On a more positive note, it appears the nagging hip injury that limited Kazmir to just four minor-league rehab games last season is no longer much of a concern. If Kazmir isn't traded or released before the start of the season, look for him to work in long relief for Atlanta.

