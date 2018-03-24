Kazmir left Saturday's game with arm fatigue, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves' medical staff will give Kazmir a long look over before the team decides on a course of action. This comes at a poor time for Kazmir, as he seemed in line to open the year in Atlanta's rotation with Luiz Gohara (ankle) sidelined. Now it seems likely that Anibal Sanchez will get the nod the first time the Braves need a fifth starter. Kazmir missed all of last season with a hip injury.