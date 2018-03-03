Kazmir allowed two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out one in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The veteran lefty is looking to re-start his career after throwing only 12 minor-league innings last year, and while Kazmir doesn't appear to have a clear path to a rotation job in Atlanta, a big spring could buy the organization some time if it feels one of its crop of top pitching prospects needs a little more development. He'll need to stay healthy over the next few weeks to even have a chance at a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster, though.