Braves' Scott Kazmir: Looks good in Friday's start
Kazmir allowed two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out one in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
The veteran lefty is looking to re-start his career after throwing only 12 minor-league innings last year, and while Kazmir doesn't appear to have a clear path to a rotation job in Atlanta, a big spring could buy the organization some time if it feels one of its crop of top pitching prospects needs a little more development. He'll need to stay healthy over the next few weeks to even have a chance at a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster, though.
More News
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Feels healthy heading into 2018•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Long shot to make MLB rotation•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Sent to Braves•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Won't make postseason roster•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Will make rehab start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Kazmir: Tossing sim games in Arizona•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....