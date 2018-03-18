Kazmir was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Astros due to a left jaw contusion.

Anibal Sanchez will take the hill in Kazmir's stead. The injury doesn't sound like a serious one for Kazmir, but it's poor timing nonetheless for a pitcher who will need to make the most of his subsequent opportunities this spring in order to secure a spot in the Opening Day rotation. Kazmir is battling Sanchez, Matt Wisler, Lucas Sims and Aaron Blair for the lone opening in the rotation after Sean Newcomb officially sewed up a spot Saturday.