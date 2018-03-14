Kazmir gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out one in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The veteran lefty is in the running to fill the rotation hole created by Luiz Gohara's ankle injury, but at some Kazmir will need to produce in order to win the job, and his 4:6 K:BB through 9.2 spring innings won't get it done. He should be in line for another couple of starts in camp before Opening Day, but if he can't get some outs, someone like Matt Wisler or Max Fried could deny Kazmir a spot on the 25-man roster entirely.