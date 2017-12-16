Braves' Scott Kazmir: Sent to Braves
Kazmir (hip) was traded to the Braves along with Adrian Gonzalez (back), Brandon McCarthy, Charlie Culberson and cash in exchange for Matt Kemp on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kazmir didn't appear in a game for the Dodgers in 2017 while dealing with a recurring hip injury, though he ended up making a few rehab appearances with Triple-A Rancho Cucamonga towards the end of the season. Assuming he's healthy heading into next season, he should compete for a rotation spot, though his recent injury issues could ultimately prompt the Braves to switch him to a long relief role. He posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 26 starts for the Dodgers in 2016.
