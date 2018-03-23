Kazmir is expected to make the big-league club as a long reliever and then take the ball when the Braves first use a fifth starter on either April 8 or April 10, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves could use a fifth starter on April 8 if they want to give Julio Teheran an extra day of rest between his second and third starts while keeping the rest of the rotation in order. They could also hold off until April 10 if they really want to minimize Kazmir's usage in that role. Luiz Gohara (groin) is expected to join the rotation in early May, at which point Kazmir would likely move to a full-time long-relief role. The 34-year-old southpaw hasn't impressed in spring training, sitting at 86-88 mph with his fastball while logging a 4.66 ERA and .303 batting average against in four starts. The Braves owe him $16 million, so they will give him every opportunity to prove himself useful.