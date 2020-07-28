site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Scott Schebler: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Schebler was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Schebler was acquired from the Reds on Friday but was presumably not expected to fill much more than an organizational depth role. It's now unclear when he'll be able to play in any capacity.
