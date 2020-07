Schebler was traded from Cincinnati to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Schebler was a serviceable option for the Reds from 2016 to 2018, posting a wRC+ between 98 and 108 in each season. He hit a miserable .123/.253/.222 in a small sample of just 30 games last season and hit a similarly poor .216/.274/.325 in 53 games for Triple-A Louisville, so he's unlikely to be one of the Braves' top options this season.